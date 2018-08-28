Danny Ainge: Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward Ready to Go ‘Full Speed’

Celtics president of basketball ops Danny Ainge says both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward would be “going full speed” if training camp were starting today.

Hayward sat out all of last season due to a broken ankle, and Irving missed the playoffs following knee surgery.

“If our training camp were starting today, [Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward] would be here today going full speed.” Irving and Hayward headed back to Boston next week and should be ready for 5-on-5 work.https://t.co/4XvQ5mw7qd — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) August 27, 2018

Ainge reports that both stars are cleared for five-on-five action.

