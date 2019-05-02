Danny Ainge Suffers Mild Heart Attack

by May 02, 2019
123
Danny Ainge of the Boston Celtics

Update #1 (May 2, 12:29 PM): Ainge is “feeling much better today”, Sham Charania of The Athletic reports, and is up and walking around, expected to return home today.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack on Tuesday night, the team announced on Twitter. The 60-year-old executive received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery.

This isn’t the first time that Ainge has experienced a cardiac event like this. In April, 2009, the Associated Press reported that Ainge suffered a minor heart attack at age 50. He was tended to at Massachusetts General Hospital for a few days at that time.

In 2015, Ian Thomsen of NBA.com wrote about Ainge’s first attack, citing an accumulation of responsibilities and family history with heart problems as contributing factors.

It’s currently unclear where Ainge is getting treatment or if he’ll be sidelined for long. It’s worth noting that the event occurred in Milwaukee, as opposed to in Boston.

On Tuesday night the Celtics fell to the Bucks in their Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup. That series is currently knotted at one game apiece.

  
You Might Also Like

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob: ‘I Want Draymond Green to Be Here Forever’

3 hours ago
1,320

Nikola Jokic: Portland ‘Didn’t Even Play That Good’ in Game 2 Win

5 hours ago
876

Post Up: Blazers Grind Out Win vs. Nuggets, Tie Series 1-1

13 hours ago
528
Glen Taylor of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Wolves To Hire Gersson Rosas As President of Basketball Operations

19 hours ago
1,054

Kyrie Irving: ‘This is What Boston Traded for Me for’

1 day ago
2,810

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

1 day ago
1,870

TRENDING


Most Recent
Danny Ainge of the Boston Celtics

Danny Ainge Suffers Mild Heart Attack

19 mins ago
123

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob: ‘I Want Draymond Green to Be Here Forever’

3 hours ago
1,320

Chris Paul: ‘If Anybody Doesn’t Like the Way I Play, I Don’t Care’

3 hours ago
1,784

Jimmy Butler: ‘The Heat is on’ for the Sixers

4 hours ago
1,033

Nikola Jokic: Portland ‘Didn’t Even Play That Good’ in Game 2 Win

5 hours ago
876