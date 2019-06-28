Darren Collison To Retire From NBA

by June 28, 2019
1,857
Darren Collison of the Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers point guard Darren Collison has announced his retirement from the NBA. The guard explained his decision in a feature at The Undefeated. Collison, 31, is a ten-year veteran of the league.

Collison will hang up his sneakers after a second productive season helping the Pacers qualify for a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. He posted 11.2 points and 6.0 assist per game in his final campaign.

Collison cites a desire to dedicate more time to his family and his faith and speaks highly of his opportunities to volunteer through those channels.

At this final stage in the veteran’s career, Collison can look back on a consistently productive, albeit underrated career. Collison never averaged less than double-digit points per game and regularly thrived in a spot starter’s role at the point.

Collison earned over $40 million over the course of his career and just wrapped up the second year of a two-year, $20 million deal he signed in 2017.

    
You Might Also Like
Willie Cauley-Stein of the Sacramento Kings

Kings Extend Qualifying Offer To Willie Cauley-Stein

17 mins ago
61
Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors

Warriors Extend Qualifying Offer To Jordan Bell

1 hour ago
394
Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors

2019 NBA Qualifying Offer List

2 hours ago
237

Report: Kevin Durant to Meet With Nets, Clippers, Knicks and Warriors

2 hours ago
424

Magic Johnson Says Kawhi Leonard Wants Him to Attend Lakers Meeting

3 hours ago
1,168

Nets Extend Qualifying Offer To D’Angelo Russell

7 hours ago
2,491

TRENDING


Most Recent
Willie Cauley-Stein of the Sacramento Kings

Kings Extend Qualifying Offer To Willie Cauley-Stein

17 mins ago
61
Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors

Warriors Extend Qualifying Offer To Jordan Bell

1 hour ago
394
Darren Collison of the Indiana Pacers

Darren Collison To Retire From NBA

1 hour ago
1,857
Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors

2019 NBA Qualifying Offer List

2 hours ago
237

Report: Kevin Durant to Meet With Nets, Clippers, Knicks and Warriors

2 hours ago
424