Daryl Morey: ‘James Harden is a Better Scorer Than Michael Jordan’

by August 16, 2019
504

“It’s just factual” that James Harden is a better scorer than Michael Jordan, according to Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

Morey says the math supports his argument, and is fully aware that this will likely make you upset.

Morey adds that Houston’s acquisition of Russell Westbrook likely improves its NBA title chances.

Per The Athletic:

Morey offered a counterargument to his own take before reaffirming his stance.

“Now the counterargument is reasonable,” Morey said. “They say if you put Michael Jordan on a team now, he would do more than James Harden. That’s possible.

“But if you’re just saying like NBA history … if you give this guy a ball, how much does his team score after you give him the ball before the other team gets the ball, it’s James Harden. And I know that makes people mad, but it’s literally a fact.”

Related Rockets GM: James Harden Maybe the ‘Best Offensive Player of All Time’

     
You Might Also Like

2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup Preview: Details and Major Storylines

3 days ago
4,475

PJ Tucker: Rockets ‘Were a Hamstring Away from Having a Championship’

1 week ago
3,480
kevin porter kelly oubre zeke end

Kevin Porter Jr & Isaiah Thomas form Seattle SUPER-DUO! Zeke-End Day 1 Highlights!

2 weeks ago
1,647
Deyonta Davis of the Atlanta Hawks

Rockets Waive Center Deyonta Davis

2 weeks ago
3,577

SUMMER GRIND: Stanley Remy Is Helping Your Favorite Players Stay Sharp

2 weeks ago
716
ben mclemore trade kings

Rockets Sign Ben McLemore

3 weeks ago
2,239

TRENDING


Most Recent
draymond derozan usa basketball

Draymond Green & DeMar DeRozan Pop Out at USA Practice!? 🇺🇸

2 hours ago
89
Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat

CBA Explained: NBA Roster Size Limits

2 hours ago
179
kemba walker usa basketball

Kemba Walker Has a FLAMETHROWER! 🔥 Donovan Mitchell Takes OFF at USA Practice

3 hours ago
106

Daryl Morey: ‘James Harden is a Better Scorer Than Michael Jordan’

3 hours ago
504

‘We’re All Crushed’: Steve Kerr Devastated for DeMarcus Cousins Over Torn ACL

5 hours ago
285

Draymond Green at a ‘Loss for Words’ Over DeMarcus Cousins’ Torn ACL

5 hours ago
580