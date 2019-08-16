Daryl Morey: ‘James Harden is a Better Scorer Than Michael Jordan’

“It’s just factual” that James Harden is a better scorer than Michael Jordan, according to Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

Morey says the math supports his argument, and is fully aware that this will likely make you upset.

Daryl Morey: "It's just factual that James Harden is a better scorer than Michael Jordan…You give James Harden the ball and before you're giving up the ball how many points do you generate, which is how you should measure offense, James Harden is by far #1 in NBA history." pic.twitter.com/91A9ij3wRc — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) August 15, 2019

Morey adds that Houston’s acquisition of Russell Westbrook likely improves its NBA title chances.

Per The Athletic:

Morey offered a counterargument to his own take before reaffirming his stance. “Now the counterargument is reasonable,” Morey said. “They say if you put Michael Jordan on a team now, he would do more than James Harden. That’s possible. “But if you’re just saying like NBA history … if you give this guy a ball, how much does his team score after you give him the ball before the other team gets the ball, it’s James Harden. And I know that makes people mad, but it’s literally a fact.”

