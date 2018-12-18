Dave Joerger: D’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley the ‘Next Durant-Westbrook’

Kings head coach Dave Joerger says Sacramento has the “next Durant-Westbrook” in the young duo of D’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III.

It was Joerger’s tortured attempt to clean up the mess he found himself in after heaping praise on Luka Doncic.

"When we drafted Marvin at 2, we were high-fiving like crazy. We got the right guy for us. This isn't going to be a story in 3 days and it'll be definitely buried 5 yrs from now when we have the next Durant-Westbrook. That's how good they're gonna be." — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 17, 2018

Joerger insists he wasn’t criticizing Sacramento’s front-office for not drafting Doncic this past summer.

Kings coach Dave Joerger on Luka Doncic comments: "All we were trying to do was say something positive about another team’s player." https://t.co/Qw7zPUNTIE — Noel Harris (@SacBeeNoel) December 18, 2018

Per the Sac Bee:

“All we were trying to do was say something positive about another team’s player. There’s no veiled shots at anybody,” Joerger said. “De’Aaron (Fox) gushed about him and (Bogdan Bogdanovic) gushed about him and his ability. … “It was all out of love and positivity, but people try to turn it into something between (Kings general manager) Vlade (Divac) and I,” Joerger said, adding how tight the two are. Joerger was complimentary of Doncic before Sunday’s game in Dallas. The Slovenian forward was selected one pick after the Kings drafted Marvin Bagley III at No. 2 overall.

Related

Kings Coach Dave Joerger: Luka Doncic Has No Ceiling