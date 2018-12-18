Dave Joerger: D’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley the ‘Next Durant-Westbrook’

by December 18, 2018
Kings head coach Dave Joerger says Sacramento has the “next Durant-Westbrook” in the young duo of D’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III.

It was Joerger’s tortured attempt to clean up the mess he found himself in after heaping praise on Luka Doncic.

Joerger insists he wasn’t criticizing Sacramento’s front-office for not drafting Doncic this past summer.

Per the Sac Bee:

“All we were trying to do was say something positive about another team’s player. There’s no veiled shots at anybody,” Joerger said. “De’Aaron (Fox) gushed about him and (Bogdan Bogdanovic) gushed about him and his ability. …

“It was all out of love and positivity, but people try to turn it into something between (Kings general manager) Vlade (Divac) and I,” Joerger said, adding how tight the two are.

Joerger was complimentary of Doncic before Sunday’s game in Dallas. The Slovenian forward was selected one pick after the Kings drafted Marvin Bagley III at No. 2 overall.

