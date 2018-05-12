New Knicks Head Coach David Fizdale: ‘I Don’t Want Soft Guys Here’

New Knicks head coach David Fizdale doesn’t want “cupcakes” on his roster.

As a guest on ESPN’s Get Up!, Fizdale explained the type of player he wants to work with:

“Long and tough. But he’s gotta have an edge to him. I don’t want soft guys here. I don’t want cupcakes. I want guys that have an edge to them, that enjoy defending, that get joy out of locking teams down and seeing their teammates succeed.”

Fizdale, who won two championships as an assistant on the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, was fired by the Grizzlies after 19 games this past season. He inked a four-year deal with the Knicks.

