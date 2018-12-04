David Fizdale Says Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA’s Best Player

Knicks head coach David Fizdale says Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA.

The Greek Freak is “playing at the highest level.”

How will David Fizdale try to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo

"You got a tractor? A tank? Obviously we can throw schemes at him and stuff like that. The guy is right now, to me, the best player in the league. He's playing at the highest level. You gotta throw the whole house at him." — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) December 1, 2018

Antetokounmpo torched New York to the tune of 33 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough for the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, who fell 136-134 in overtime.

Per the NY Daily News:

“I’m certainly glad he’s on our team,” [Mike] Budenholzer said. “There are a lot of great players in this league. So just the fact that Giannis is in that conversation and coaches feel that way about him is a huge statement for how good Giannis is. So we’re just going to keep pushing him. We feel he can get a lot better. That’s kind of the exciting part about Giannis. He’s certainly special.” It’s notable that Fizdale crowned Antetokounmpo as the best in the NBA after coaching LeBron [James] as an assistant for four seasons in Miami. There’s also a pending free agent in Golden State – Kevin Durant – the two-time defending NBA Finals MVP who many believe belongs atop the player rankings. “It takes a team effort to have any impact on him,” Fizdale said.

