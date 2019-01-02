David Fizdale Says Nikola Jokic is a ‘7-2 Magic Johnson’

David Fizdale praised Nikola Jokic before his Knicks played the Nuggets last night in Denver, calling him a “7-2 Magic Johnson” and saying Jokic was “as good of a passer as any guard in the league,” according to Harrison Wind of BSN Denver.

The Nuggets defeated the Knicks, 115-108, as Jokic had 19 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds with fans inside the Pepsi Center giving the Serbian big man “MVP” chants.

In his fourth year, Jokic is averaging 18.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He ranks 10th in the League in assists.

