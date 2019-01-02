David Fizdale Says Nikola Jokic is a ‘7-2 Magic Johnson’

by January 02, 2019
135

David Fizdale praised Nikola Jokic before his Knicks played the Nuggets last night in Denver, calling him a “7-2 Magic Johnson” and saying Jokic was “as good of a passer as any guard in the league,” according to Harrison Wind of BSN Denver.

The Nuggets defeated the Knicks, 115-108, as Jokic had 19 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds with fans inside the Pepsi Center giving the Serbian big man “MVP” chants.

In his fourth year, Jokic is averaging 18.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He ranks 10th in the League in assists.

RELATED
Marcin Gortat: Nikola Jokic ‘Biggest Flopper in the History of the NBA’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Nuggets Waive Nick Young

3 days ago
1,863
On The Rise

On The Rise: Jamal Murray Won’t Apologize for a Desire to Be Great 🤫

6 days ago
1,817
NBA

Marcin Gortat: Nikola Jokic ‘Biggest Flopper in the History of NBA’

1 week ago
10,067
NBA

Raptors Coach Nick Nurse: Kawhi Leonard Not Getting Enough Calls

2 weeks ago
2,031
NBA

Russell Westbrook, Jamal Murray Get into It at End of Thunder vs. Nuggets 🎥

3 weeks ago
1,435
nick young nuggets
NBA

Nick Young Signs Deal with Nuggets

3 weeks ago
3,328
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

David Fizdale Says Nikola Jokic is a ‘7-2 Magic Johnson’

47 mins ago
135

Report: Mavericks Have Expressed Interest in Trading for Otto Porter

48 mins ago
295
jimmy butler retire age 35

Jimmy Butler Plans To Retire by Age 35

1 hour ago
358

The 20 Best Sneaker Commercials 🍿

3 hours ago
1,421
joel embiid montrezl harrell

‘That’s Nobody I Should Worry About’: Embiid Dismisses Montrezl Harrell

4 hours ago
887