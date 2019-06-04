David Griffin and the New Orleans Pelicans have begun listening to Anthony Davis trade inquiries, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The revelation comes less than a week after a sit-down meeting between the two parties.

While Davis’ trade demand was initially expressed in January, it was reaffirmed last week despite the Pelicans’ long-term outlook having changed substantially since bringing aboard a new, highly touted front office and landing the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

News that Griffin and the Pels’ front office are not only receiving but actively listening to calls about their disgruntled superstar could signal the unofficial start of the battle for the prized asset… or at least phase two of it.

The Pelicans, led by previous general manager Dell Demps, were bombarded with trade inquiries for the superstar center at the trade deadline in February, weeks after news broke that he wouldn’t be signing another extension with the franchise.

With Demps out of the picture, how Griffin and New Orleans’ front office handles the Davis situation could have a ripple effect on the organization for the next few years.

With presumed No. 1 pick Zion Williamson expected to be the new face of the franchise, the Pels will have a unique opportunity to flip Davis into a valuable supporting cast or complimentary assets.

After a wild lottery last month, that could come in the form of a suite of young stars, any number of top caliber lottery picks in the draft, or established rotation pieces capable of winning alongside Williamson and returning veteran Jrue Holiday.

The Knicks, with their No. 3 pick and abundance of cap space could bid big for Davis, as could the Lakers at No. 4 with a plethora of prized young assets.

That said, while the Knicks, Lakers and 26 other teams will be eager to court and impress the Pels with their own trade packages, they’ll all have extra motivation to table an intriguing offer prior to July 1 when the Celtics can enter the process and put together their own trade for the All-Star.

Due to a rule in the collective bargaining agreement that forbids teams to simultaneously roster two players on Rose Rule extensions, the Celtics have had to wait until July 1. Assuming Kyrie Irving opts out of his 2019-20 option, that day marks the first official day the All-Star guard is free of his own Rose Rule extension contract which began in 2015.

The Celtics have long been targeted as a potential Davis destination and will have several appealing assets, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and draft picks to wield if New Orleans doesn’t pull the trigger prior to July 1.