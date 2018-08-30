David West Announces Retirement

by August 30, 2018
765
david west retirement

David West is retiring from the game of basketball after 15 seasons in the NBA.

A consummate professional, leader and teammate, West won back-to-back Championships as key a reserve with the Warriors during his final two seasons.

West, 38, announced his retirement via social media on Thursday:

“We are but a collection of our experiences. I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA.

After 15 seasons I have decided to retire from the game of basketball. I am humbled and thankful for the support of my family, friends, coaches, teammates, organizations and fans throughout this experience.

To anyone who has ever cheered me on, been in my corner, prayed or simply said a nice word on my behalf, I am grateful. Belief in yourself is non-negotiable. Cheers!”

 
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Walt Frazier: Kevin Durant Damaged Legacy By Joining the Warriors

8 hours ago
11,082
SLAMTV

Draymond Green: LeBron James Has ‘Found Himself’

1 day ago
6,405
NBA

Enes Kanter: Eastern Conference Has ‘AAU Teams’

1 day ago
3,677
NBA

Steve Kerr: ‘We’re Not Going to Change Our Style of Play’

2 days ago
4,977
NBA

Kobe Bryant: ‘You Can’t Beat Golden State By Playing Golden State-Style’

6 days ago
96,492
NBA

Paul George: Superteams Needed to Beat the Warriors

1 week ago
34,773
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

The 15 Best LeBron 15 Colorways of 2017-18 👑

2 hours ago
1,180

🚨 SLAM x Concepts Are Giving Away Kyrie 4 ‘Green Lobsters’ 🚨

3 hours ago
129

Timberwolves Unveil Throwback Uniforms for 2018-19 Season 🌲

4 hours ago
406
david west retirement

David West Announces Retirement

4 hours ago
765

The 15 Best UA Colorways of 2017-18 👀

5 hours ago
2,305