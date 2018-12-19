De’Aaron Fox Says He is the Fastest Player in the NBA

According to De’Aaron Fox, there is “no debate” that he is the NBA’s fastest player.

Fox says he’s faster—baseline-to-baseline with the ball—than even John Wall and Russell Westbrook.

The Sacramento Kings’ second-year point guard is averaging 17.9 points and 7.3 assists this season.

“I’m the fastest person in the league,” the second-year star told Yahoo Sports during a recording for the upcoming “Posted Up with Chris Haynes: A Yahoo Sports Podcast.” And now with full control of running the surprising Kings (16-14), the basketball community is quickly recognizing his breathtaking speed. “People debate it all the time,” Fox told Yahoo Sports. “[Debating if I’m one of the] top three or four fastest players in the league. Nah, I’m not up there. I’m No. 1. … I be watching film and I be looking at my feet and I be like, ‘Man, there’s no way people think I’m not the fastest person.’” There are a few who could make a legitimate claim to being the league’s fastest player, such as Washington Wizards star John Wall and Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook. “I’m faster than John Wall,” the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA draft told Yahoo. “I’m faster than John. Russ is extremely explosive. I’m faster than Westbrook. … If we’re talking about from baseline to baseline with the ball in my hands, I’m definitely the fastest person in the league.”

