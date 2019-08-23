De’Aaron Fox Says His Otherworldly Speed is ‘Kind of Natural’

De’Aaron Fox, the self-proclaimed “fastest person in the League,” doesn’t do any drills to improve his speed and agility on the court.

“It’s kind of natural,” says the 21-year-old, who is also “starting to fill out” as he heads into his third NBA season.

Fox averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds last season, and is focused on becoming a more consistent player.

Per The Athletic:

“Yeah, he’s putting a little meat on his bones,” [trainer and agent Chris] Gaston said. “His legs are even getting a little thicker. At first he was all twigs, now he’s starting to fill out.” Now some of Fox’s peers have told him he looks faster than he did last season, but it’s not because of a specialized program of sprints. Fox is simply a sturdier version of himself. “I don’t mess with the track, that shit hurts,” Fox said last week. “I applaud people who run on the track, but that stuff hurts my legs, I can’t do it. But as far as speed work and agility, I don’t work on it. It’s kind of natural. When people say I’ve gotten faster, it’s really when I started getting stronger, I started to get faster. But I never necessarily worked on the speed aspect.” Fox has maintained his speed while increasing his strength and Gaston expects he’ll have a better season in 2019-20. “For me it’s all about consistency,” Fox said. “Some of the down games that I had, you can’t really have if you’re trying to make it to the playoffs, trying to have a deep run. Just trying to remain consistent throughout the entire season.”

