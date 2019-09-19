Deal Between Suns, Haywood Highsmith Falls Through

The Suns had planned on bringing Haywood Highsmith to training camp on an Exhibit 10 deal but a source tells JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors that the deal has fallen through.

Highsmith’s contract was never officially signed and it’s unclear as to why the deal isn’t happening. The second-year forward spent last season on a two-way contract with the Sixers, where he split time between the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League and the NBA Club.

Phoenix currently has 18 players under contract; 15 of those deals are guaranteed. The team also has an available two-way contract with Jared Harper filling the other spot.