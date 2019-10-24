Deandre Ayton Faces 25-Game Drug Suspension

by October 24, 2019
6,627
Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns

MOST RECENT

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton faces a 25-game suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug policy, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The second-year center tested positive for a diuretic.

According to Wojnarowski, the player’s association is already prepping an arbitration case to reduce or rescind the suspension, believing that the banned substance would fall under the provision of “unintentional ingestion”.

The union is likely to fast-track the arbitration process in order to reduce the penalty as soon as possible.

Ayton isn’t the first player to face a lengthy suspension for violating the league’s drug policy. In the offseason it was revealed that Wilson Chandler, too, had tested positive for a forbidden substance.

Ayton will continue to eat up a roster spot for the first five games of whatever his suspension ends up being, at which point the Suns will have the option to move him to their Suspended List and free up a spot for an additional player.

 
You Might Also Like

Portland’s Zach Collins: ‘We Always Consider Ourselves the Best Team in the West’

12 hours ago
895
Cedi Osman of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Cedi Osman, Cavs Agree To Four-Year Extension

14 hours ago
776
Marvin Bagley of the Sacramento Kings

Marvin Bagley To Miss 4-to-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

18 hours ago
1,503
Nicolas Batum of the Charlotte Hornets

Nicolas Batum Out 3-to-4 Weeks With Fractured Finger

19 hours ago
189
Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson Upgraded After Missing Opener

20 hours ago
885
Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

Count ‘Em Up: 2019 NBA Rookie Debuts

21 hours ago
825

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: Giannis’ Triple-Double Spoils Rockets Home Opener

9 hours ago
440

‘We’ve All Messed up’: JR Smith Shrugs Off 2018 NBA Finals Gaffe

11 hours ago
679

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Harvard Misquoted Him on Bucks Future

12 hours ago
766

Portland’s Zach Collins: ‘We Always Consider Ourselves the Best Team in the West’

12 hours ago
895
Cedi Osman of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Cedi Osman, Cavs Agree To Four-Year Extension

14 hours ago
776
Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Faces 25-Game Drug Suspension

14 hours ago
6,627