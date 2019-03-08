DeAndre Jordan: ‘People Think You’re 30 and Think You’re Old’

DeAndre Jordan is 30, and that’s nowhere near “old” according to the veteran big man.

Jordan is annoyed by the suggestion he’s getting up there in age, and that his athleticism may be waning.

Don't talk about my age https://t.co/UhgGqwQQFl — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 8, 2019

DeAndre landed in New York as part of the blockbuster Kristaps Porzingis trade, and wants to “win as many games as possible” for the tanking Knicks.

Per The NY Post: