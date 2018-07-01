DeAndre Jordan to Sign One-Year Deal with Mavericks

DeAndre Jordan and the Mavs have agreed on a one-year contract worth $24.1 million.

DeAndre Jordan and the Dallas Mavericks have verbally agreed on a one-year deal approaching the $24.1 million option with the Clippers for next season that Jordan relinquished Friday, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2018

Jordan famously decided against signing with the Mavs in 2015, even though he gave them his word. The 29 year old put up 12 points and 15 rebounds per game last season with the Clippers.