DeAndre Jordan to Sign One-Year Deal with Mavericks

by July 01, 2018
175
DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan and the Mavs have agreed on a one-year contract worth $24.1 million.

Jordan famously decided against signing with the Mavs in 2015, even though he gave them his word. The 29 year old put up 12 points and 15 rebounds per game last season with the Clippers.

Remember the last time DeAndre Jordan decided to sign with the Mavs??? 😂

A post shared by SLAM (@slamonline) on

 
