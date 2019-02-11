‘That Was Definitely Awkward’: Anthony Davis Booed By Pelicans Fans

by February 11, 2019
3,089

In his first post-trade-deadline game, Anthony Davis was booed by Pelicans fans during introductions and each time he touched the ball in the first quarter.

AD said the home crowd’s reaction was “definitely awkward.”

Davis, who demanded a trade last month, claims he’s not bothered by the hostility.

Per The Times-Picayune:

“I don’t care. It doesn’t bother me,” Davis said. “I’ll always love the fans here. That was definitely awkward. I was like, ‘Boo? OK.’ It doesn’t matter. I’m going to go out there and play basketball.”

Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans on Jan. 28 but was not dealt before Thursday’s deadline. The New Orleans front office and Davis’ team ultimately came to an agreement to let Davis play, rather than holding him out until the summer when the team will look to honor his request.

“Obviously, it’s a business,” Davis said. “I know their standpoint on it. I was prepared for that. When they told me they wanted me to play, my mindset switched and I focused on playing.”

