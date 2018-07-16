Dejounte Murray Says He’s Ready To Lead Spurs Next Season 💪🏽

Dejounte Murray says he’s ready to step up and be a leader for the Spurs next season.

Murray, 21, told the Jeremy Mills podcast that he’s preparing to execute “whatever [Gregg Popovich] needs me to do.”

What are your plans for the upcoming season? Murray: “You’re going to have to see. I’m putting in a lot of work. I’m watching a lot of film. I’m ready to lead. I’m ready to be the vocal point from offense to defense. “I’m just ready to go, starting with training camp. I’m not going to say I’m going to average this. I’m going to do that or do that. “My mindset is go in to training camp and go ask Coach Pop, What do you need me to do? And whatever he needs me to do… He’s a legend. He’s been around the game for decades. And obviously, he’s going to have a plan. “My job is to continue to work hard and come to training camp ready to go.”

