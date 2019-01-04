DeMar DeRozan Hangs 1st Career Triple-Double on the Raptors

DeMar DeRozan notched the first triple-double of his career while facing his former team for the first time Thursday night.

DeRozan finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, leading the San Antonio Spurs past the visiting Toronto Raptors 125-107.

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points in the loss.

“You’ve got to thrive in moments like that,” DeRozan said. “You’ve got to love to play in that type of atmosphere, whether it’s at home or on the road. It kind of fuels you, kind of gets you going. That’s what made it so fun.” It wasn’t much fun for Leonard and the Raptors, who saw a three-game winning streak snapped in inglorious fashion. The night belonged to DeRozan, though, as he became the first San Antonio player with a triple-double at home since Tim Duncan in 2003. “I told him it was about time,” [Gregg] Popovich said.

