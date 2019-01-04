DeMar DeRozan Hangs 1st Career Triple-Double on the Raptors

by January 04, 2019
106

DeMar DeRozan notched the first triple-double of his career while facing his former team for the first time Thursday night.

DeRozan finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, leading the San Antonio Spurs past the visiting Toronto Raptors 125-107.

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points in the loss.

Per the AP:

“You’ve got to thrive in moments like that,” DeRozan said. “You’ve got to love to play in that type of atmosphere, whether it’s at home or on the road. It kind of fuels you, kind of gets you going. That’s what made it so fun.”

It wasn’t much fun for Leonard and the Raptors, who saw a three-game winning streak snapped in inglorious fashion.

The night belonged to DeRozan, though, as he became the first San Antonio player with a triple-double at home since Tim Duncan in 2003.

“I told him it was about time,” [Gregg] Popovich said.

Related
DeMar DeRozan Details the Moment He Found Out About Trade to San Antonio

     
You Might Also Like
Archives

Post Up: James Harden Buries Warriors with Dagger 3-Pointer

3 hours ago
328
NBA

Kawhi Leonard: Booing Spurs Fans ‘Can Only Make me a Better Player’

13 hours ago
4,286
NBA

THROWBACK: DeMar DeRozan Sets Raptors Franchise Record with 52 Points

17 hours ago
310
NBA

Gregg Popovich Hopes Spurs Fans Treat Kawhi Leonard With ‘Kindness and Respect’

23 hours ago
1,730
Kicks

New Year’s Day’s Best NBA Kicks

2 days ago
1,546
kawhi post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Drops Career-High 45 Points Vs Utah 🔥

2 days ago
1,651
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

DeMar DeRozan Hangs 1st Career Triple-Double on the Raptors

3 hours ago
106

Post Up: James Harden Buries Warriors with Dagger 3-Pointer

3 hours ago
328

Danny Ainge: LeBron James ‘Taking the Donald Trump Approach’ With G.O.A.T. Talk

3 hours ago
207

Bulls Trade Justin Holiday to Grizzlies for MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden Jr.

3 hours ago
93

‘Anybody Can Be Traded’: Will the Cavs Move Kevin Love?

3 hours ago
105