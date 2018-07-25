All-Star DeMar DeRozan sought out some advice from fellow Toronto legend Drake after being traded to the San Antonio Spurs last week.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN‘s Chris Haynes, DeRozan said he drove over to Drake’s house upon hearing the news, where he was offered words of encouragement:

“Yeah, the day it came out, I went to Drake’s house. Me and him sat and talked for a couple of hours. Not even on the hoops stuff. Just my partner. Just to hear the words that come from him being the person that he is in this world, especially in Toronto. What I meant to this city. It was what I needed.”

Drake also made a point to thank his friend for his contribution to the Raptors and the city of Toronto on Instagram.

