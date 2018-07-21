DeMar DeRozan Says Thank You to Toronto

After nine seasons in Toronto, DeMar DeRozan was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in a deal that included former Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard earlier this week.

The Raps selected DeRozan with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2009 draft. He became one of the best players in franchise history, making four All-Star appearances and leading the team to the playoffs the last five years.

On Saturday, he took to Instagram to thank the city for their love and support:

