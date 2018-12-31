DeMarcus Cousins: ‘2018 Was the Most Difficult and Challenging Year of My Life’

DeMarcus Cousins has just gone through the “most difficult and challenging year” of his life.

Cousins, 28, tore his Achilles tendon, missed out on a max contract and lost his 92-year-old grandmother the day after Christmas.

Boogie is ready for new beginnings in 2019.

Per The Undefeated:

“It’s been the longest year of my life,” Cousins, 28, told The Undefeated. “I’m looking forward to the new year and the new blessings. New tests. New excitement. Fresh year. Fresh start. … “I’ll put it as simple as possible, 2018 was the most difficult and challenging year of my life. I’m extremely excited for 2019.” When he ultimately returns, Cousins says, he is not worried about his ability to fit in with his teammates. “Of course, it will be an adjustment period coming in midseason,” Cousins said. “But it is a team full of high IQs, so we will figure it out. Once the ball goes up, it will figure itself out. I trust the coaching staff. I trust my work ethic and our ability to come together. We will see what happens.” While Cousins is certainly looking forward to ringing in 2019, he says he doesn’t feel sorry for himself. He added that his New Year’s resolution remains the same, which is simply, “Be better than I was the previous year.” “I don’t look at adversity as a bad thing. It is to prepare you for what is next,” Cousins said. “You always go through life wanting to reach ‘that goal’ right away. You may not necessarily be prepared for it. We may think we are. God has a way of preparing you for it by letting you know you’re not ready for it. I look at this year and everything I’ve been through in that form. I’m ready for the next moment.”

Related

Report: DeMarcus Cousins Aiming to Return After Christmas