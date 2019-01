BOOGIE’S BACK.

Making his debut with the Warriors on Friday, DeMarcus Cousins dropped 14 points and 6 rebounds in just 15 minutes of action.

Golden State secured the 112-94 win over the Clippers in LA. Check out Cousins’ highlights below.

After the game, Boogie told reporters that he “felt like a kid on Christmas.”

“This was probably one of the best days of my life just being back on the floor playing the game that I love.”

