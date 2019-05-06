There’s a possibility that DeMarcus Cousins returns to the court for the Warriors this postseason, at least that’s what the big man envisions. As Marc Spears of The Undefeated writes, Cousins doesn’t expect to sit out all the way until the offseason.

Cousins partially tore his quad in Game 2 of Golden State’s first-round series. Now, three games into the second-round, he’s been progressing well and dreaming about a “very nice ending” to his latest campaign.

It’s worth noting that even though the forecast after Cousins’ injury looked grim at the time, he was never formally ruled out for the duration of the season.

“There were too many opinions. Everybody thought they knew what was going on. Everybody is a doctor,” Cousins told Spears. “Just sit back and watch. I will do the rest.“

In addition to being a major rotation piece for the title favorite Warriors as they chase another championship, Cousins is a pending unrestricted free agent and would likely boost his stock heading into the offseason if he’s able to prove that he’s healthy.