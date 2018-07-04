DeMarcus Cousins: ‘It Was Very Insulting to Not Receive an Offer’

DeMarcus Cousins was “shocked” that he didn’t get any real offers during his brief free agency this summer—even from the New Orleans Pelicans—and found the whole thing insulting.

Boogie then asked his agent to approach the defending two-time NBA champs, who quickly snapped up the All-Star center on a shocking one-year, $5.3 million deal.

The Warriors ain't just get Demarcus Cousins, they got Demarcus Cousins with something to prove: "It was very insulting to not receive an offer. But I understand. I prepared myself for this.”@MarcJSpearsESPN

Cousins says joining the Golden State Warriors is a “chess move” and optimistically hopes to be ready for training camp after tearing his Achilles last season.

“I was f—ed up,” Cousins said. “I said to [longtime agent Jarinn Akana], ‘Let’s make a call.’ He was shocked. It was very insulting to not receive an offer. But I understand. I prepared myself for this.” Cousins to the Warriors will likely be a one-year experiment for an NBA powerhouse that has won three titles in the past four years. If Cousins is healthy and plays at an elite level, he can hit the free-agent market again next summer seeking a big contract. “I feel amazing. The crazy thing is it has been tough for me. But I’m just happy to be with the champs,” said Cousins, who has never played in the postseason.

