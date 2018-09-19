DeMarcus Cousins: Lakers ‘Got a Chance’ to Beat Golden State

by September 19, 2018
4,638

Can the Lakers compete with—and possibly even beat—Golden State next season?

DeMarcus Cousins says “they’ve got a chance.”

Boogie points out that thanks to the addition of LeBron James—“the best player in the world”—the Purple and Gold are not to be taken lightly.

Per Scoop B:

“They got the best player in the world,” says DeMarcus Cousins of LeBron James.

Here’s the million Dollar Question: Can the Laker beat the Warriors? Boogie says the James factor gives em a shot.

“They’ve got a chance,” Cousins told me. “We’ll see what happens when the ball goes up.”

