When asked why he unfollowed the Pelicans on Instagram, DeMarcus Cousins replied, “Cause I’m grown.”

An unrestricted free agent to-be this summer, Boogie seems to be playing his cards close to the vest.

Boogie was asked why he unfollowed the Pelicans on Instagram. This was his response. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ryjeroh1MM — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 16, 2018

