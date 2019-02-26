Dennis Rodman Tells Joel Embiid to ‘Shut the F**k Up’ in G.O.A.T. Debate

by February 26, 2019
109

Dennis Rodman has little patience for Joel Embiid‘s argument that Wilt Chamberlain is the greatest player in NBA history.

The Hall of Famer says it’s undoubtedly Michael Jordan and tells Embiid to keep his mouth shut.

The Worm adds that Jo should instead focus on bringing a title back to Philly.

Per TMZ:

“Joel Embiid, you’re doing a great job for your little island or country where you’re from. Shut the f**k up, go do your goddamn job and do Philly proud. That’s the 1 thing they need, a championship.”

Just to be crystal clear DR didn’t agree with Joel’s take …

“You’re goddamn right he’s wrong.”

We also asked Rodman if Embiid will ever himself be considered one of the all-time greats.

Dennis responded … “I doubt that one.”

