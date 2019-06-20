Denver Nuggets To Acquire No. 44, Draft Bol Bol

by June 20, 2019
4,114
Bol Bol of the Oregon Ducks

The Denver Nuggets are acquiring the No. 44 pick in the draft and will draft Bol Bol with it, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The big man out of Oregon was once regarded as a top-five prospect but saw his stock plummet due to injury.

As we wrote about prior to the draft, Bol was sidelined with a stress fracture in his foot, a troubling sign for a young big man of his size. He’ll join a formidable Nuggets team that’s already waiting on another high profile prospect to make his debut.

Denver drafted Michael Porter Jr. in the 2018 NBA Draft but sat him for the season as he recovered from a back injury.

In exchange for the No. 44 pick, the Heat will receive a second-round pick in 2022 and cash considerations (per a team press release)

       
You Might Also Like
John Konchar of Purdue-Fort Wayne

Grizzlies To Sign Undrafted Guard John Konchar To Two-Way Deal

12 mins ago
12
Luguentz Dort of the Arizona State Sun Devils

Luguentz Dort To Sign Two-Way Contract With Oklahoma City

1 hour ago
181
Naz Reid of the LSU Tigers

Wolves To Ink Undrafted Big Man Naz Reid To Two-Way Contract

2 hours ago
279
Jalen Lecque

Suns To Sign Undrafted Guard Jalen Lecque To Four-Year Deal

2 hours ago
4,990
Jordan Bone of the Tennessee Volunteers

Pistons Acquire Rights To Jordan Bone

2 hours ago
393
Jarrell Brantley of the Charleston Cougars

Jazz Acquire No. 50 From Pacers For Future Pick

2 hours ago
372

TRENDING


Most Recent
John Konchar of Purdue-Fort Wayne

Grizzlies To Sign Undrafted Guard John Konchar To Two-Way Deal

12 mins ago
12
Luguentz Dort of the Arizona State Sun Devils

Luguentz Dort To Sign Two-Way Contract With Oklahoma City

1 hour ago
181
Naz Reid of the LSU Tigers

Wolves To Ink Undrafted Big Man Naz Reid To Two-Way Contract

2 hours ago
279
Jalen Lecque

Suns To Sign Undrafted Guard Jalen Lecque To Four-Year Deal

2 hours ago
4,990
Jordan Bone of the Tennessee Volunteers

Pistons Acquire Rights To Jordan Bone

2 hours ago
393