Derrick Rose: ‘I Am a Hall of Famer’

Derrick Rose says he is a Hall of Famer, even if it may not be a universally-shared opinion.

“I made it. I executed,” added Rose.

"I am a Hall of Famer. Not in everyone's eyes but to the people I grew up with. I made it. I executed."



Rose, 30, feels he has “a great chance” to win an NBA title as a member of the Detroit Pistons.

“I made it, I executed it, I got to where I was at,” Rose said. “I been having these expectations I have now they were throwing on me in sixth grade. I achieved all that, I got through all that. “Imagine being 12 or 13 and everywhere you go, people are putting their burdens on you, like, ‘You’re gonna be the man to make it.'” As of right now, Basketball Reference says there’s only a 10.5 percent chance he could join the Hall of Fame.

