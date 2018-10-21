Derrick Rose, Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr Brought the Energy in Close Game

by October 21, 2018
658
Derrick Rose, Luka Doncic

Derrick Rose was hooping for real last night. He clocked in 28 points in 32 minutes, coming off the bench to provide the Timberwolves with much-needed clutch baskets. He was dueling with Luka Doncic in the fourth quarter. The Mavs rookie hit four three-pointers on his way to a 26-point night. Watch their battle below.

Dennis Smith Jr had the knockout punch for Dallas, drilling a tough stepback jumper that led to an and-1.

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Luka Doncic Puts Up 15/4/5 in Preseason Win 💪

2 weeks ago
2,696
NBA

Derrick Rose 2010-11 MVP Season Highlights 🍿

2 weeks ago
1,359
NBA

‘Most Guys Would Have Been Retired’: Derrick Rose is Still Hooping

2 weeks ago
5,762
NBA

NBA GMs Predict LeBron James Will Win 2019 MVP, Luka Doncic Will Win ROY

3 weeks ago
2,697
NBA

‘It Was Like a Right Hook’: Jimmy Butler’s Teammates Surprised By Trade Demand

3 weeks ago
3,828
Dennis Smith Jr, Luka Doncic
NBA

Dennis Smith Jr and Luka Doncic Put on a SHOW in Preseason Debut

3 weeks ago
6,528
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Derrick Rose, Luka Doncic

Derrick Rose, Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr Brought the Energy in Close Game

1 hour ago
658
Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is Real-Life 2K, Posts Insane Triple-Double in Win Over Suns

3 hours ago
756
Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving Gave ‘Strong Consideration’ to the Knicks Before Committing to Celtics

4 hours ago
3,450
lakers rockets fight

Post Up: Lakers-Rockets Fight Erupts at Staples Center 🍿

11 hours ago
3,111
rondo ingram paul fight punches

Ingram, CP3, Rondo BRAWL in Los Angeles 🥊

14 hours ago
1,237