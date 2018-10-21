Derrick Rose, Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr Brought the Energy in Close Game

Derrick Rose was hooping for real last night. He clocked in 28 points in 32 minutes, coming off the bench to provide the Timberwolves with much-needed clutch baskets. He was dueling with Luka Doncic in the fourth quarter. The Mavs rookie hit four three-pointers on his way to a 26-point night. Watch their battle below.

Dennis Smith Jr had the knockout punch for Dallas, drilling a tough stepback jumper that led to an and-1.