To celebrate Derrick Rose‘s 30th birthday, we are throwing it back to his 2010-11 MVP season.

At just 22 years old, the explosive point guard became the youngest ever to win the award, averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game and leading Chicago to a 62-20 overall record (the best in the NBA).

Rose’s highlights from that year are absolutely absurd:

Derrick Rose forever.

Video via Free Dawkins.ย

