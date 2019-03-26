‘Devastating’: Jusuf Nurkic Suffers Compound Fractures to Left Leg

Jusuf Nurkic went down with a “devastating” injury Monday night, according to head coach Terry Stotts, suffering compound fractures to his left tibia and fibula.

Nurkic, 24, jumped up for a rebound and came down awkwardly with a 2:22 remaining in Portland’s 148-144 double-overtime win against the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

Trail Blazers ‘sick to … stomach’ after Jusuf Nurkic suffers ‘devastating’ season-ending leg injuryhttps://t.co/mQYubIXZAO — Joe Freeman (@BlazerFreeman) March 26, 2019

All-Star point guard teammate Damian Lillard said the injury made him “sick” to his stomach.

Per The Oregonian: