Post Up: Devin Booker’s 40 Points Helps Hand Sixers First Loss

by November 05, 2019
Pistons 99 (3-5), Wizards 115 (2-4)

Washington was propelled to the win thanks to six double-digit scorers, led by Bradley Beal (22 points). Andre Drummond put up a monstrous 15 points and 24 rebounds for Detroit.

Pelicans 125 (1-6), Nets 135 (3-4)

Kyrie Irving was in his bag Monday night, using a variety of impressive moves to score at will. He finished with 39 points. On the other side, Brandon Ingram one-upped Irving with a career-high 40 points, but New Orleans fell just short of the win.

Rockets 107 (4-3), Grizzlies 100 (1-5)

Houston pulled away in the second half, boosted by James Harden’s 44 points. Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant dropped 23 points on 10-16 shooting in the loss.

Bucks 134 (5-2), Timberwolves 106 (4-2)

Milwaukee was led by a trio of high scorers: Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 points), Khris Middleton (26 points), and Eric Bledsoe (22 points). Minnesota was paced in scoring by Andrew Wiggins’ 25 points.

76ers 109 (5-1), Suns 114 (5-2)

The good times continue in Phoenix. Devin Booker poured in a game-high 40 points on 15-19 shooting to hand the Sixers their first loss of the season. Al Horford notched 32 points to lead Philly.

Blazers 118 (3-4), Warriors 127 (2-5)

Golden State didn’t let up despite a deep injury list, handing Portland its fourth loss of the season. Warriors rookie Eric Paschall put in a dominant effort of 36 points and 13 rebounds to lead the way. Damian Lillard’s 39 points wasn’t enough for the Blazers to pull it out.

   
