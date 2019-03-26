Devin Booker Erupts for 59 Points vs Utah Jazz

by March 26, 2019
321

Devin Booker dropped 59 points Monday night, but it wasn’t enough for the Phoenix Suns, who fell 125-92 to the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz made sure to intentionally foul someone else with time running out in the fourth quarter, to keep Booker from reaching the 60-point mark.

Booker broke Karl Malone‘s arena scoring record of 51 points set on Dec. 9, 1995.

Per The Arizona Republic:

“Every time I lace up my shoes, I’m going out there to compete and win and try to lead my team to victory,” Booker said. “So whatever I have to do to do that. I had it rolling a little bit today. We kept playing through me, but my teammates were setting good screens, getting the ball on time.”

Those close to the Jazz bench say they overheard Utah coach Quin Snyder saying they weren’t going to let him score 60. [Jimmer] Fredette actually took a couple of shots late in the game at the urging of fans back in Utah where he starred at BYU.

“We wanted him to get 60,” Fredette said.

Booker set a Suns record for most 35-point games in a single season with 13.

“I’ve been saying on these 30-, 40-point games I’ve had that, I’ve left 50, 60 points on the table a lot,” Booker said. “Just made some shots today that I feel like I’m going to make moving forward. It’s been a tough season for me, shooting-wise behind the arc and I finally got some to fall tonight.”

Related Devin Booker: ‘I’d Like to Build a Superteam’ in Phoenix

  
You Might Also Like

Post Up: Devin Booker Drops 59 in Historic Outing

7 hours ago
306

‘My Vote Would Be for Him’: Donovan Mitchell Says Trae Young is the Rookie of the Year

14 hours ago
753

Jimmer Fredette Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Phoenix Suns

5 days ago
1,539

Donovan Mitchell: ‘This year, It’s Different’

5 days ago
1,759

Jazz Permenantly Ban Second Fan After 2018 Playoffs Video Surfaces

2 weeks ago
2,189

Utah Jazz Owner: ‘We Are Not a Racist Community’

2 weeks ago
4,764

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jason Kidd on Lakers Rumors: ‘You Can’t Turn That Down’

2 hours ago
325

Devin Booker Erupts for 59 Points vs Utah Jazz

2 hours ago
321

‘Devastating’: Jusuf Nurkic Suffers Compound Fractures to Left Leg

3 hours ago
2,984

Post Up: Devin Booker Drops 59 in Historic Outing

7 hours ago
306

LeBron James and Nike ‘Would Definitely Welcome’ Lonzo Ball

13 hours ago
2,184