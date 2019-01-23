Devin Booker and Gorgui Dieng Held Back from Tunnel Altercation

Suns guard Devin Booker and Timberwolves big man Gorgui Dieng were booted from Tuesday night’s game following a physical altercation, and attempted to settled their differences in the tunnel between their respective locker rooms.

Thankfully, teammates and arena security got in the way.

"It’s just something that happened and as a man, you don’t let somebody bow you in the face and not do anything about it or at least address them. I salute him for that.” Kelly Oubre Jr. Devin Booker, #Suns get chippy in blowout loss to Timberwolves https://t.co/cVF0RPDPq4 pic.twitter.com/zzrmOhVR7X — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 23, 2019

Minnesota left Phoenix with a 118-91 win.

Per the AZ Republic: