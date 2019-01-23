Devin Booker and Gorgui Dieng Held Back from Tunnel Altercation

Suns guard Devin Booker and Timberwolves big man Gorgui Dieng were booted from Tuesday night’s game following a physical altercation, and attempted to settled their differences in the tunnel between their respective locker rooms.
Thankfully, teammates and arena security got in the way.
Devin Booker, #Suns get chippy in blowout loss to Timberwolves https://t.co/cVF0RPDPq4 pic.twitter.com/zzrmOhVR7X
— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 23, 2019
Minnesota left Phoenix with a 118-91 win.
Per the AZ Republic:
“It’s just been a couple of games guys have been frustrated,” Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. said. “At the end of the day, we control our own actions and our own destiny. I’m sure he’ll be fine. It’s just something that happened and as a man, you don’t let somebody bow you in the face and not do anything about it or at least address them. I salute him for that.”
According to those in the area, Dieng got to the top of the hallway between the locker rooms as he left the court first. However, Dieng went back inside the visiting locker room before Booker, who was being held by security, got to the other end of the hallway near the Suns’ locker room where he would’ve likely seen him.
Dieng made light of the situation, saying “I wanted to just exchange jerseys with him,” when asked if they were going to meet in the hallway, but earlier took a jab at Booker. “I know in this league a lot of guys think they’re tough.” Dieng said.
“And they’re not.”