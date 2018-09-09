Report: Devin Booker to Miss Start of Training Camp Due to Surgery on Right Hand

by September 09, 2018
1,964
Devin Booker

Devin Booker is set to have surgery on his right hand, according to a report from Arizona Sports.

Booker’s right hand has been nagging him since “he jammed it in practice on March 14,” according to Arizona Sports. Booker will have surgery tomorrow and will be out indefinitely.

The Suns open their training camp on September 25 and play their first preseason game on October 1. The young shooting guard will be sidelined during both of those events. Booker averaged 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists last year and just inked a five-year extension with the Suns, worth $158 million. Stay tuned for more updates on Booker’s injury status.

h/t Arizona Sports

You Might Also Like
NBA

Devin Booker: ‘It’s Winning Time’

2 weeks ago
2,630
NBA

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker Team Up in Rico Hines’ Private NBA Run 🎥

4 weeks ago
1,992
blake griffin reacts team usa dunk video
NBA

Blake Griffin on His Team USA Dunk Video: ‘Makes Me Feel Old’ 😂

1 month ago
4,904
NBA

Report: Suns Investigating Fight Involving Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis

2 months ago
12,419
NBA

Report: Devin Booker Finalizing 5-Year, $158 Million Deal With Phoenix

2 months ago
2,284
Devin Booker
NBA

Devin Booker is Reportedly Upset That the Suns Released Tyler Ulis, His Close Friend

2 months ago
13,530
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Devin Booker

Report: Devin Booker to Miss Start of Training Camp Due to Surgery on Right Hand

5 hours ago
1,964
Andrew Bynum

Andrew Bynum Reportedly Planning NBA Comeback

11 hours ago
2,762
Rodney Hood

Rodney Hood Reportedly Agrees to One-Year, $3.4 Million Contract with Cavs

12 hours ago
929
Terry Rozier

Drake Brought Terry Rozier On Stage Last Night in Boston

15 hours ago
1,001
LeBron James, Kevin Durant

LeBron James & Kevin Durant Played Football, Made a Song and Hooped in 2011

15 hours ago
986