Report: Devin Booker to Miss Start of Training Camp Due to Surgery on Right Hand

Devin Booker is set to have surgery on his right hand, according to a report from Arizona Sports.

Breaking Suns News – https://t.co/RoYtpgfUH4 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 9, 2018

Booker’s right hand has been nagging him since “he jammed it in practice on March 14,” according to Arizona Sports. Booker will have surgery tomorrow and will be out indefinitely.

The Suns open their training camp on September 25 and play their first preseason game on October 1. The young shooting guard will be sidelined during both of those events. Booker averaged 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists last year and just inked a five-year extension with the Suns, worth $158 million. Stay tuned for more updates on Booker’s injury status.

h/t Arizona Sports