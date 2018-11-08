Devin Booker: Suns Deserved Boos at Home in Loss to Nets

Suns fans booed their own team Wednesday night, as the visiting Brooklyn Nets cruised to a 104-82 road win.

Devin Booker says Phoenix, which fell to 2-8, deserved the hostility from its hometown supporters.

“It sucks man. We thought last game would be our step forward. We definitely took as step back tonight. We didn’t protect home court. Came in here. Got blown out in front of our fans. It’s embarrassing.” – Devin Booker after #Suns 22-point loss to Nets https://t.co/jRGArptCss pic.twitter.com/DO4juJgUXX — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 8, 2018

Booker adds that the Suns currently lack chemistry.

Per The AZ Republic: