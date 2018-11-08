Devin Booker: Suns Deserved Boos at Home in Loss to Nets

by November 08, 2018
Suns fans booed their own team Wednesday night, as the visiting Brooklyn Nets cruised to a 104-82 road win.

Devin Booker says Phoenix, which fell to 2-8, deserved the hostility from its hometown supporters.

Booker adds that the Suns currently lack chemistry.

Per The AZ Republic:

“I’d be doing the same thing if I was up there,” he said.

Coming off a two-point thriller over Memphis won by Booker two nights earlier, Phoenix looked to build off that momentum and take care of Brooklyn.

“All good teams have that trust and chemistry where you’re able to get on each other and know it’s for a better purpose,” Booker said. “I don’t think we have that right now. We’re not comfortable with each other. Step on each other’s toes. We don’t push each other. I think that’s what we need to do.”

  
