Post Up: Devin Booker, Suns Get Statement Win against Clippers ☀️

Heat 131 (2-0), Bucks 126 (1-1)

Miami battled back from a 21-point third quarter deficit to force overtime and eventually beat a very good Bucks team on the road.

Bam Adebayo dropped 19 points (on 9 shots) with 13 boards and 8 dimes. Goran Dragic added a team-high 25 points.

Sixers 117 (2-0), Pistons 111 (1-2)

Down 13 points in the third quarter, Tobias Harris (team-high 29 points) helped Philly completely erase the deficit by the end of the period.

With Joel Embiid nursing an ankle sprain, Al Horford stepped up with 23 points, 9 boards and 5 dimes.

Magic 99 (1-1), Hawks 103 (2-0)

After scoring 38 points in the Hawks’ season opener, Trae Young went off once again.

Young dropped a game-high 39 points with 9 dimes and 7 rebounds and hit some clutch buckets.

Celtics 118 (2-1), Knicks 95 (0-3)

Boston completely ran away with the game in the second half, outscoring the Knicks by 28 points.

After a rough couple games, Kemba Walker bounced back with a game-high 32 points on 11-17 shooting.

Pelicans 123 (0-3), Rockets 126 (1-1)

When Russell Westbrook drops a triple-double, he team usually wins. And that was the case for the Brodie’s new team tonight.

Westbrook dropped 28 points with 13 assists and 10 boards. James Harden added a team-high 29 points.

Raptors 108 (2-1), Bulls 84 (1-2)

Toronto took an 8-point lead into halftime and continued to blow the game wide open during the third quarter. The lead would eventually balloon to 26 points during the fourth quarter.

OG Anunoby dropped 17 points with 6 boards and 4 blocks and had a +25 plus/minus. Pascal Siakam added a game-high 19 points and had a +22 plus/minus.

Pacers 99 (0-2), Cavs 110 (1-1)

Cleveland picked up a nice win on a night that they celebrated late broadcaster Fred McLeod.

Kevin Love dropped 21 points (on 8 shots) with 13 boards and 9 assists. Tristan Thompson added a team-high 25 points (including his first career three-pointer) and had a +23 plus/minus.

Wizards 122 (1-2), Spurs 124 (2-0)

San Antonio narrowly came away with the dub in a game that featured 17 ties and 23 lead changes.

LaMarcus Aldridge dropped a game-high 27 points with 9 boards. DeMar DeRozan (26 points) came through in the clutch with some big buckets.

Kings 81 (0-3), Jazz 113 (2-1)

Wearing their crispy ’90s throwback unit, Utah took a 10-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back. The lead would grow to as much as 37 points during the second half.

Bojan Bogdanovic dropped a game-high 26 points with a +32 plus/minus. Donovan Mitchell added 15 points and 4 dimes and had a +36 plus/minus.

Clippers (2-1), Suns (2-1)

The cards were stacked against the Suns. No DeAndre Ayton or Ricky Rubio. Second night of a back-to-back. But they managed to make a big statement by defeating the Clippers.

Devin Booker dropped a game-high 30 points with 8 dimes and 6 boards. And despite foul trouble, Kelly Oubre added 20 points and 3 steals in just 22 minutes.

