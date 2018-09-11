Devin Booker Undergoes Right Hand Surgery

Devin Booker had surgery to repair an injury to his right hand, the Phoenix Suns announced Monday night.

The recovery time is expected to be approximately six weeks.

Booker, 21, will miss all of training camp and likely a few regular season games.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker today underwent successful surgery to repair an injury to the fifth metacarpophalangeal joint in his right hand. The surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Shin at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles. Booker’s expected recovery time is approximately six weeks.

