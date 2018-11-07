Dirk Nowitzki: Luka Doncic Has ‘No Fear’

by November 07, 2018
267

Dirk Nowitzki says Dallas Mavericks rookie guard Luka Doncic came into the NBA without any fear.

The future Hall of Famer thinks today’s NBA perfectly-suited to Doncic’s game.

Nowitzki, 40, has yet to suit up in his 21st season debut due to an an inflamed left foot tendon.

Per the NY Times:

Dirk: “He’s like a savvy veteran to me already. The way he sees things. The way he reads pick-and-roll situations. The way he carries himself on and off the floor. He’s got the midrange game. He shot like four floaters against San Antonio that were money. He’s got the stepback 3. He’s got stuff in his repertoire that you just don’t have at 19.

“The whole floor game that he has — he really has no holes. If you go under the screen and roll, he shoots the 3 -ball way better than I thought he would. If you go over, he kind of keeps you on his back. He’s got the floater. He’s got the passes. Really, really impressive for a 19-year-old. The sky’s the limit.”

Even though you’re both from Europe and both came to the N.B.A. at a young age, Luka has the ball in his hands all the time and you have always been a finisher. So doesn’t that make it harder to mentor him when you play such different games?

Dirk: “Dirk: He’s a very confident player already. He was a full-on pro since he was, I don’t know, 14 years old. He lived in a different country before he even came here. His English is good. He feels like, in his head, he’s running the show already. He carries himself like a true vet. So we have a great time. He’s a good kid. But so far he doesn’t really ask me much. He just plays his game.

“I didn’t have that confidence, that swag, when I got in the league. I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it in this league. This guy comes here basically knowing he’s going to make it in the league. And that’s how he carries himself on the court. No fear. It’s just completely different.

“Also the way the game is now is kind of perfect for him. When I got into the league 20 years ago, it was way more physical. The bigs were just shoving in there and holding. And now everything is a foul call. So I think the rules play right into his wheelhouse. It’s not even close to compare us.”

Related
Dirk Nowitzki Says Luka Doncic is Better Than He Was at 19

  
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Luka Doncic Asked LeBron James for His Jersey

6 days ago
29,623
NBA

Post Up: Steph Curry Catches Fire, Drops 51 on Wizards

2 weeks ago
3,420
Derrick Rose, Luka Doncic
NBA

Derrick Rose, Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr Brought the Energy in Close Game

2 weeks ago
10,671
NBA

Luka Doncic Puts Up 15/4/5 in Preseason Win 💪

1 month ago
2,719
NBA

NBA GMs Predict LeBron James Will Win 2019 MVP, Luka Doncic Will Win ROY

1 month ago
2,986
Dennis Smith Jr, Luka Doncic
NBA

Dennis Smith Jr and Luka Doncic Put on a SHOW in Preseason Debut

1 month ago
6,591
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Dwyane Wade: NBA Used to Be ‘More of a Thinking Man’s Game’

27 mins ago
460

Dirk Nowitzki: Luka Doncic Has ‘No Fear’

1 hour ago
267

‘He’s Still Not Healthy’: Markelle Fultz Disagrees With Trainer’s Claim

1 hour ago
666

Jalen Lecque and Brewster Are the Most Exciting Team in HS Basketball 🗣

3 hours ago
42

Steve Kerr on Zion Williamson: Apparently LeBron Wasn’t ‘A One Shot Deal’

4 hours ago
2,437