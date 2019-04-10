Dirk Nowitzki: ‘This is My Last Home Game’

by April 10, 2019
556

Dirk Nowitzki announced his NBA retirement during an emotional ceremony Tuesday night.

Nowitzki, 40, in a parting gift for Dallas Mavericks fans, scored 30 points in his final home game, a 120-109 win against the Phoenix Suns.

The future Hall of Famer says it “doesn’t make any sense any more” to keep hooping after 21 seasons.

Per The AP:

“As you guys might expect, this is my last home game,” Nowitzki said, doing a better job of fighting his emotions than he did at the end of a timeout in the second quarter, after a tribute video showing his holiday visit to a children’s hospital a little more than two years ago.

“This is obviously super, super emotional. Just too many people to really thank. I put you guys on a helluva ride with a lot of ups and downs, and you guys always stuck with me and supported me, so I appreciate it.”

Nowitzki never shared his retirement plans because he didn’t want a farewell tour, but he also said he only began serious deliberations on retirement when his lower body gave him issues late in the season.

“It’s been a long time coming, struggling this year with my foot,” Nowitzki said. “It just doesn’t make any sense any more physically. I think mentally I could still do it. I can always push myself to work out and work hard. But physically, the foot is just not quite there.”

