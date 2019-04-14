Post Up: DJ Augustin, Magic Stun the Raptors in Game 1

Nets 111, Sixers 102 (Brooklyn leads 1-0)

Brooklyn jumped out to a 9-point first quarter advantage and led for the rest of the game.

D’Angelo Russell dropped a team-high 26 points with 4 dimes. Caris LeVert added 23 points and had a +18 plus/minus.

Cameras caught Amir Johnson and Joel Embiid looking at a cell phone on the bench while the Sixers were losing. It’ll be interesting to see how the team handles the situation.

Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Orlando leads 1-0)

Making their first playoff appearance since 2012, the Magic stunned the Raptors behind DJ Augustin’s game-winning three-pointer.

In addition to the dagger three-ball, Augustin dropped a game-high 25 points (9-13 FG) with 4 treys and 6 dimes.

Clippers 104, Warriors 121 (Golden State leads 1-0)

While the casts are different, the intense matchups remain the same.

The Clippers took the lead after going on a run early in the second quarter, but the Warriors responded like a true championship team. The Warriors would lead the rest of the game, and by as much as 19 points during the fourth.

Stephen Curry caught fire for game-high 38 points (11-16 FG) with 15 boards, 8 treys, 7 dimes and a +27 plus/minus. He also passed Ray Allen to become the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made in the playoffs.

Kevin Durant and Pat Beverley were ejected during the fourth quarter after both pick up a pair of technical fouls.

Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (San Antonio leads 1-0)

San Antonio took a 5-point lead after the first quarter and led for the rest of the game.

DeMar DeRozan dropped a team-high 18 points with 12 boards and 6 dimes. Derrick White added 16 points (7-10 FG) with 5 assists and one major poster dunk on Paul Millsap.

    
