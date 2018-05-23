Doc Rivers, Clippers Agree to Contract Extension

Head coach Doc Rivers has agreed to a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced on Wednesday. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer said the following in a statement:

“Doc is one of the top coaches in the NBA, coming off one of his finest seasons since joining the Clippers. We trust Doc to lead a competitive, tough, hard-working team while upholding a culture of accountability expected to resonate throughout the organization.”

Rivers, who has been with the organization since 2013, was entering the final year of his old contract.

Despite injuries to several key players, and a midseason trade of star Blake Griffin, Doc led L.A. to a 42-40 record this season. The team competed for a playoff spot in the West until the very end.

“I am proud of the success we have had here over the last five seasons, but there is more work to be done,” said Rivers, via the official press release. “We are coming off a year where our team battled through many challenges and much adversity, proving deep talent and even greater potential. I am looking forward to getting back to work on the court to develop our players and compete with the NBA’s elite.”

RELATED

Report: Doc Rivers a ‘Contributing Factor’ in Chris Paul Leaving Clippers