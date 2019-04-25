Doc Rivers: Lou Williams a Great Scorer ‘Just Like Curry, Just Like Durant’

by April 25, 2019
1,280

Lou Williams is a “great scorer, just like [Stephen] Curry, just like [Kevin] Durant,” according to Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

Williams poured in 33 points and handed out 10 assists Wednesday night in a 129-121 victory against Golden State—which was likely looking ahead to a highly-anticipated matchup with the Houston Rockets in the next round—forcing a Game 6 back in L.A.

KD finished with a game-high 45 points in the loss, and lamented the Warriors’ “habit” of playing too relaxed.

Per The San Fran Chronicle:

Asked to assess his team’s defense, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, “Not good.” Five Los Angeles players finished in double digits, including three — Lou Williams (33 points on 19 shots), Montrezl Harrell (24 points on 14 shots) and Danilo Gallinari (26 points) — with at least 20.

“He’s a great scorer, just like Curry, just like Durant,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said of Williams. “He believes he’s a closer. He is a closer, and he did that tonight for us.”

After spending the past six months reiterating that they’d be fine come the playoffs, the Warriors hardly look worthy of being the prohibitive championship favorite. Little more than a week after enduring the biggest collapse in NBA postseason history to lose Game 2, Golden State squandered Durant’s effort, amplifying a singular question:

Is the dynasty about to end?

“It’s been a year where things haven’t gone exactly smoothly all the time,” Kerr said. “I’m not surprised by anything.”

Related Doc Rivers: Clippers ‘Didn’t Come Here to Win One Game’

      
You Might Also Like

Clint Capela: Rockets ‘Want to Face’ Golden State

7 hours ago
809

Luke Walton Sued for Sexual Assault

2 days ago
4,143

Post Up: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum Lead Trailblazers Over Thunder to 3-1 Series

4 days ago
1,424

Post Up: Derrick White ERUPTS for Career-High 36 Points in Key Spurs Win

7 days ago
1,432

‘I’m Kevin Durant. You Know Who I Am.’

7 days ago
7,349

Ben Simmons Dismisses ‘Average’ Comment from Jared Dudley

7 days ago
3,843

TRENDING


Most Recent

Damian Lillard Calls Matchup With Russell Westbrook a ‘Moment of Truth’

7 hours ago
3,064

Doc Rivers: Lou Williams a Great Scorer ‘Just Like Curry, Just Like Durant’

7 hours ago
1,280

Clint Capela: Rockets ‘Want to Face’ Golden State

7 hours ago
809

Cassius Stanley, Iverson Classic All-Americans vs. NBA Vets 🔥

21 hours ago
783

Damian Lillard Before Game 5: ‘I’m Getting Rid of These Mother—— Tomorrow’

24 hours ago
18,559