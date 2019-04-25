Doc Rivers: Lou Williams a Great Scorer ‘Just Like Curry, Just Like Durant’

Lou Williams is a “great scorer, just like [Stephen] Curry, just like [Kevin] Durant,” according to Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

Williams poured in 33 points and handed out 10 assists Wednesday night in a 129-121 victory against Golden State—which was likely looking ahead to a highly-anticipated matchup with the Houston Rockets in the next round—forcing a Game 6 back in L.A.

KD finished with a game-high 45 points in the loss, and lamented the Warriors’ “habit” of playing too relaxed.

By losing to Los Angeles 129-121 in Game 5, the Warriors delayed the seeming inevitable and, in doing so, might have hurt their chances of outlasting Houston in a seven-game series. https://t.co/w1HhrpyzYy — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) April 25, 2019

Per The San Fran Chronicle:

Asked to assess his team’s defense, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, “Not good.” Five Los Angeles players finished in double digits, including three — Lou Williams (33 points on 19 shots), Montrezl Harrell (24 points on 14 shots) and Danilo Gallinari (26 points) — with at least 20. “He’s a great scorer, just like Curry, just like Durant,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said of Williams. “He believes he’s a closer. He is a closer, and he did that tonight for us.” After spending the past six months reiterating that they’d be fine come the playoffs, the Warriors hardly look worthy of being the prohibitive championship favorite. Little more than a week after enduring the biggest collapse in NBA postseason history to lose Game 2, Golden State squandered Durant’s effort, amplifying a singular question: Is the dynasty about to end? “It’s been a year where things haven’t gone exactly smoothly all the time,” Kerr said. “I’m not surprised by anything.”

