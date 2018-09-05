Doc Rivers: I Wish I Could Repair Relationships Between Ray Allen, Former Celtics 🍀

by September 05, 2018
83

There’s no question that the Boston Celtics’ core unit of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo was a formidable quartet on the court — the group won 66 games and an NBA Finals in its first year together after Boston stumbled to just 24 wins the season before. The group’s streak of five straight Atlantic Division titles came to an end after Allen took his talents to South Beach to join LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to create the NBA’s hottest “core four” unit.

The decision to leave Boston created a rift between Allen and his former teammates, many of whom don’t speak to Allen to this day. Former Celtics coach Doc Rivers told The Athletic’s Jay King he wished there was more he could do to mend the relationship:

Allen, the current all-time leader in 3-pointers made, told The Athletic’s Shams Charania that he doesn’t expect to receive any congratulatory messages from his former Celtics teammates when he’s inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday.

RELATED: Ray Allen Disappointed That Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce Still Won’t Talk to Him

    
You Might Also Like
The Magazine

Kevin Garnett Talks New Role with AND1, Future Designs and Growing the Brand

7 days ago
7,421
NBA

JJ Redick: ‘Donald Trump-Level Pettiness’ Derailed the Clippers

1 week ago
7,306
SLAMTV

‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’: Kevin Love Details Panic Attack

2 weeks ago
7,323
NBA

Steve Ballmer: Clippers Will Not ‘Suck for a Year, Two Years’

3 weeks ago
2,313
NBA

Paul Pierce: ‘There Is No Loyalty to a Franchise Anymore’

3 weeks ago
9,421
NBA

Paul Pierce: Boston Can Win a Title ‘This Year’ With Sacrifice

3 weeks ago
4,710
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Josh Christopher HILARIOUS Mic’d Up at the Instagram HQ | SLAM Day in the Life

7 mins ago
6

Doc Rivers: I Wish I Could Repair Relationships Between Ray Allen, Former Celtics 🍀

26 mins ago
83
lebron james colin kaepernick nike

LeBron on Kaepernick Ad: ‘I Stand with Nike’ 💯

28 mins ago
76

The WNBA’s 25 Biggest Sneakerheads 🏀👟

22 hours ago
3,367

Clint Capela: ‘For Sure I’ll Be An All-Star’ This Season

22 hours ago
1,113