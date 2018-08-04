Donald Trump Criticizes LeBron James on Twitter

by August 04, 2018
308

On Friday night, Donald Trump tweeted that CNN news anchor Don Lemon “made LeBron James look smart, which isn’t easy to do” in a recent interview. Trump also added that he “likes Mike!” (referring to Michael Jordan and the debate over who is the G.O.A.T.) and called Lemon “the dumbest man on television.”

James has been outspoken about the current political climate, labeling Trump a “bum” and maintaining that the president has been using sports to divide Americans.

There are a number of old tweets from Trump’s account that contradict his criticism of LeBron:

Earlier this week, James opened his remarkable I Promise public school in Akron, Ohio, which was the reason for his sit down with Lemon. The school is focused on helping at-risk, inner-city students who are behind academically, as well as offering career and emotional support for their families. Here is a list of all the incredible things Bron is helping to provide:

RELATED
LeBron James: Donald Trump Using Sports to Divide Americans

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Joel Embiid Not Worried About Philly’s Free Agency Letdown

2 days ago
2,889
NBA

John Wall: Eastern Conference ‘Wide-Open’ Without LeBron James

3 days ago
3,353
High School

Bronny James finishes FIRST DUNK in front of Quavo, DWade, and CP3! Chips win Las Vegas Classic 🏆

3 days ago
6,353
NBA

Lakers Unveil New 🔥 Uniforms For 2018-19 Season

3 days ago
2,214
NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: ‘There Is No Such Thing as the G.O.A.T’ 🤔

4 days ago
3,996
NBA

LeBron James: Donald Trump Using Sports to Divide Americans

4 days ago
2,266
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Donald Trump Criticizes LeBron James on Twitter

48 mins ago
308
james harden usa basketball training camp

James Harden Catches FIRE at Team USA Training Camp 🔥

12 hours ago
1,286
usa basketball scrimmage durant

USA Basketball Training Camp: Full Scrimmage Highlights 🇺🇸

14 hours ago
990

Andre Drummond to Start Shooting Three-Pointers

14 hours ago
2,037
Under Armour HOVR Havoc, Terrance Ferguson, Josh Jackson, Dennis Smith Jr, Will Barton

Dennis Smith Jr, Josh Jackson, Terrance Ferguson and Will Barton Unveil Under Armour HOVR Havoc

15 hours ago
1,504