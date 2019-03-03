Post Up: Donovan Mitchell Drops Career-High 46 Vs Bucks 🕷️

Pistons 129 (30-31), Cavs 93 (15-48)

Detroit built a 19-point lead after the first quarter and steadily grew it to 33 at halftime. Things didn’t get much better in the second half for the Cavs, who trailed by as much as 39 points.

Andre Drummond had 13 points, 10 boards and a +26 plus/minus. Blake Griffin had 14 points, 9 dimes and 7 boards.

Magic 117 (30-34), Pacers 112 (41-23)

Orlando outscored the Pacers by 9 in the fourth quarter to get their first win in Indy since 2016.

Nikola Vucevic finished with a game-high 27 points and 8 boards. Terrence Ross, aka the Human Torch, caught fire late, scoring 16 of his 23 in the fourth quarter.

Nets 88 (32-33), Heat 117 (28-34)

The Heat lead was at 10 by halftime, and Miami continued to burry the Nets in the second half—going up by as much as 31 points during the fourth.

Kelly Olynyk dropped a game-high 25 points with 6 boards, 4 dimes and a +27 plus/minus.

Warriors 120 (43-19), Sixers 117 (40-22)

After losing to the Heat and Magic earlier this week, the Warriors bounced back with a nice win against Philly, who were without Joel Embiid.

Kevin Durant dropped a game-high 34 points with 5 boards and 5 dimes.

Grizzlies 111 (25-39), Mavs 81 (27-35)

It just wasn’t the Mavericks’ night. Dallas shot 30.6 percent (17.5 percent from three) en route to getting blown out at home.

Jonas Valanciunas scored a team-high 20 points with 10 boards, 4 dimes and a +21 plus/minus.

Thunder 102 (38-24), Spurs 116 (35-29)

Oklahoma City did not look right without Paul George (sore right shoulder), who was sitting out for the second straight game.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a game-high 27 points with 10 boards. Rudy Gay had 22 points, 8 boards and one massive poster while coming off the bench.

Pelicans 120 (28-36), Nuggets 112 (42-19)

Denver had a 19-point lead in the second quarter, but blew it all by the middle of the third.

Jrue Holiday scored a game-high 29 points with 5 assists, 3 steals and a +15 plus/minus. Julius Randle added 28 points, 10 boards and 4 assists.

Lakers 109 (30-32), Suns 118 (12-51)

The Lakers fell behind by 19 points in the fourth quarter and couldn’t battle back by the end of regulation.

DeAndre Ayton finished with a team-high 26 points (on 11 shots) with 10 boards.

Bucks 111 (48-14), Jazz 115 (35-26)

Utah rallied back from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the NBA-leading Bucks.

Donovan Mitchell snapped for a career-high 46 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter. Derrick Favors played like a man possessed, dropping 23 points (on 10-12 shooting) with 18 boards and a +29 plus/minus.

