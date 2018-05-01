Donovan Mitchell Enjoyed ‘Not a Rookie’ Chants at Ben Simmons

Celtics fans serenaded Ben Simmons with loud “not a rookie” chants Monday night, which brought a smile to Donovan Mitchell‘s face.
😂😂😂😂
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 1, 2018
Simmons told reporters he was unaffected by the chants following Boston’s 117-101 Game 1 upset against the Philadelphia Sixers.
Simmons, the top pick in the 2016 NBA Draft who missed all of last season recovering from a broken foot, finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Fellow rook Jason Tatum led the Celtics with a playoff career-high 28 points.
Per ESPN:
“I don’t care. It doesn’t affect me at all,” said Simmons, downplaying the barbs about whether he ought to qualify as a rookie this season.
For his part, Tatum said he didn’t hear the chants about Simmons. He also downplayed being hyped to play against another top candidate for rookie of the year.
“At this point, I’m just focused on winning, not really matchups,” Tatum said. “Just win. It’s really a team thing right now.”
Pressed on whether he feels he’s a better rookie than Simmons, Tatum smiled and paused for a second before offering only, “No comment.”