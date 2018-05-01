Donovan Mitchell Enjoyed ‘Not a Rookie’ Chants at Ben Simmons

Celtics fans serenaded Ben Simmons with loud “not a rookie” chants Monday night, which brought a smile to Donovan Mitchell‘s face.

😂😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 1, 2018

Simmons told reporters he was unaffected by the chants following Boston’s 117-101 Game 1 upset against the Philadelphia Sixers.

Simmons, the top pick in the 2016 NBA Draft who missed all of last season recovering from a broken foot, finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Fellow rook Jason Tatum led the Celtics with a playoff career-high 28 points.

Per ESPN: