Donovan Mitchell Would Rather Beat Than Play With LeBron James

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell says that if he had a choice, he’d rather play against than team up with LeBron James.

But if James improbably wants to relocate to Utah this summer, Mitchell would welcome him with open arms.

NBA slamdunk champion Donovan Mitchell may just be part of a potential Utah Jazz "Big 3." #Sports https://t.co/GvQ5EDXsMH — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) June 17, 2018

The 21-year-old is on a promotional tour in the Philippines with adidas.

Per Rappler:

Donovan, though, had a way simpler response on whether he also wants to bring LeBron James on board with the Jazz. “Would I want to [play with him]? Who wouldn’t?” he said. But he also made it clear that the challenge of facing against the 4-time MVP feels better than playing with him. “If I had a choice on playing [with] him or beating him, I’d rather beat him,” said the reigning NBA Slam Dunk champion. “But if he wants to play with the Jazz, then we’ll take him of course.”

Related

Donovan Mitchell Makes Recruitment Pitch to Paul George 👀